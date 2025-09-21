A LICHFIELD school is opening its doors to prospective pupils.

St Chad’s CE Primary School will welcome families with children starting in September 2026 at 9.15am on 16th October, 10th November and 5th December.

A spokesperson said:

“We are proud to welcome everyone to our wonderful Church of England school where teamwork and dedication thrives.

“We offer a broad and balanced high quality curriculum that develops the whole child and challenges them to achieve their God-given potential.”