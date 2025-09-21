A NEW train fleet operating between Lichfield and Birmingham has won a national award.

The Class 730 trains were introduced on the Cross City Line by West Midlands Railway last year.

As well as increasing capacity, they also provide benefits to passengers such as air conditioning and power points at every seat.

The trains scooped the Fleet Achievement of the Year crown at the National Rail Awards in London after judges said they had made a significant difference for passengers.

John Doughty, West Midlands Railway’s engineering director, said:

“The introduction of the fleet represented the biggest upgrade to the Cross City Line since the 1990s. “The trains have proved incredibly popular with our customers and their arrival has certainly contributed to the increasing number of passengers we are seeing using the route each year. “Introducing a new train fleet is never an easy task with a lot of moving parts and I am pleased to see the hard work of everybody at West Midlands Railway in bringing the trains into service recognised at the National Rail Awards.”