GREEN-FINGERED locals are being invited to join the latest free workshop at a garden centre.

Dobbies, in Shenstone, will focus on how to care for an autumn garden in their latest Grow How sessions.

They take place on 1st and 4th October at 10.30am and 3.30pm.

The workshops will cover how to protect plants and prepare soil for the colder weather.

Nigel Lawton, from Dobbies, said:

“Autumn is a great time of year in the gardening calendar – and our free-to-attend workshops at the Shenstone store showcase just how accessible and fun this hobby is. “These sessions are designed for gardeners of all ages and abilities.”

For more details visit www.dobbies.com/events.