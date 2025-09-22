JOBS will be lost in Lichfield after a retailer confirmed all of its stores across the country would close.

Bodycare, which has a unit in the Three Spires Shopping Centre, is the latest name to disappear from the high street.

The company had previously announced it would shut 30 shops, but has now confirmed all sites will shut due to a shortage of stock and the cost of keeping the doors open.

Across the country, more than 440 jobs are expected to be lost.

In a statement, administrators said:

“We have continued to liaise with a number of parties who have expressed interest in the business, including interest in the Bodycare brand. “While these discussions remain ongoing, it is with regret that the administrators confirm that a sale of the stores is now unlikely. “Given the shortage of stock and significant costs associated with operating stores, it is no longer viable to continue to trade the business. As such, the joint administrators have made the difficult decision to commence a closure programme for the remaining 56 stores. It is expected that all stores will close by 27th September. “Regrettably, all 444 members of staff at these locations will be made redundant upon the closing of their respective stores. “The administrators will continue to provide all support to those impacted, including supporting them with claims to the Redundancy Payments Service.”