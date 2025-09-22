A BUSINESS owner says she is delighted with the early success of her new venture.

Leanne Leatham has opened her “cake shed” Daisy’s Bakes company – named after her daughter –from her home on Butterfly Lane in Streethay.

It launched earlier this month, with the majority of sweet treats, including tray bakes and other cakes, selling out at the location opposite Streethay Primary School.

She said:

“We were blown away by the support from the community. It’s been a dream to share my bakes with others and see people enjoy them – it makes it all worthwhile.”

The next cake shed sale is scheduled to take place on 23rd October.

For more details visit the Daisy’s Bakes Facebook page.