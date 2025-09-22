MEASURES could be introduced to prevent dogs being taken into two parks.

A meeting of Lichfield District Council’s regulatory and licensing committee will discuss the proposals for Public Spaces Protection Orders (PSPO) at Hill Ridware Village Hall Play Area and Open Space and Drayton Bassett Park.

If approved, it would mean anyone taking a dog to the land at Hill Ridware would be guilty of an offence.

Meanwhile, the Drayton Bassett restrictions would prevent owners having their animals on leads longer than two metres in length.

A report said:

“In relation to dog control, a PSPO was introduced in August 2024, but it has subsequently become clear from two parish councils that they would like some measures in relation to parks and children’s playgrounds in their areas. “A second dog control PSPO is therefore proposed to tackle these areas.”

If introduced, the restrictions would see those breaching them handed a £100 fixed penalty.

The report added:

“Regular offenders or anyone not paying a fixed penalty would be prosecuted and the maximum fine on summary conviction is £1,000.”

Should the proposals be backed by the council, a consultation would take place before any restrictions were introduced.

The report will be discussed at a meeting on 29th September.