AN evening of songs, stories and plenty of laughs is coming to Lichfield.

Billy Mitchell and Bob Fox will highlight their adventures in groups such as Lindisfarne, Warhorse and The Pitmen Poets when they visit The Hub at St Mary’s on 24th October.

The singers will be stopping off in the city as part of their From the Horse’s Mouth Show.

They will perform hits including Sally Wheatley, Meet me on the Corner, Dance to your Daddy, Collier Laddie’s Wife, Big River and Galway Shawl.

Anthony Evans, creative director at The Hub at St Mary’s, said:

“Bob and Billy are masters of their art – their roots feed their innate harmonisations and their unique vocal sound. “Don’t miss this rare chance to see them perform together.”

Tickets for the show are £22 and can be booked at thehubstmarys.co.uk.