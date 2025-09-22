LICHFIELD scored ten points for the second week running – but again fell just short as they suffered a home defeat against Lutterworth.

The Myrtle Greens will be left considering what their Plan B might be after discovering that what worked in an attacking sense last season is not having the same success against better organised defences at a higher level.

Lutterworth regathered their opening kick off to give themselves total field domination for the opening 12 minutes, but stout defence kept them at bay.

But when the home side did escape, a poor kick stopped dead any progress and, after more goal line pressure, Lutterworth’s fly half Lewis Roberson shrugged off a defender to score the first try, which went unconverted.

Both sides continued to do most of the attacking through the forwards on a damp afternoon with a slippery ball. Defences were ready, however.

Around the half-hour mark, Lichfield got their first points with a straight penalty from Kai Lucas-Dumolo.

The hosts found themslves down to 14 with Paul Maxwell-Keys in the bin, so the next errant kick allowed Lutterworth to make ground to the home end too easily. Another siege of the line resulted in centre Tom Bishop being granted space to score against an overstretched back line. Roberson converted for a 12-3 half time lead.

With all their subs on, Lichfield looked livelier in the early second period. Two long range penalties came their way from good play – and on both occasions Charlie Milner was unlucky to see the ball strike the post. Just one of those being successful could have changed the momentum, as it was the visitors who were able to stretch their lead with a penalty of their own from Mitchell Culpin.

There was no sign of the hosts giving in or becoming frustrated and they slowly took control territorially, but not without some more dogged defence when needed. The reward came as Rory Davis smashed his way over for a try. Lucas-Dumolo converted.

Lutterworth were now being tested more than at any stage, but their experienced replacement fly half Luke Ball used his nous to relieve pressure more than once and so Lichfield were left five points shy of a draw, but yet again they earned themselves a losing bonus point