A SOCIAL value initiative run by Lichfield District Council has been shortlisted for two awards.

The Our Community Can scheme seeks to ensure organisations benefiting from local authority contracts also support projects for local residents.

Projects have included donations to local food banks and a dance school by Cawarden, the firm demolishing the Birmingham Road multi-storey car park, and Stepnell, the developer behind the new leisure centre at Stychbrook Park, working with local schools and colleges.

The Our Community Can initiative has now been recognised on the shortlist for the Public Sector Leadership Award at the Social Value Awards and in the Delivering Sustainability and Social Value category at the Public Finance Awards 2025.

The council’s social value coordinator Jared Freeman has also been shortlisted for the Rising Star Award at the Social Value Awards.

Cllr Rob Strachan, cabinet member for finance and commissioning, said:

“To be shortlisted for these awards, – and to see Jared recognised as a rising star – is a fantastic achievement for the council and the district. “These examples show what social value means in practice – recycling materials into community benefit, giving young people the chance to lead on climate action and ensuring local jobs and supply chains are at the heart of major projects. “This is about making sure every investment creates a lasting difference for our residents.”

The winners of the Social Value Awards will be announced on 23rd October, while the Public Finance Awards ceremony will take place on 28th November.