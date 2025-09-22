A MANUFACTURING business has unveiled plans to expand its facility in Barton-under-Needwood.

Rail industry components supplier Wabtec has unveiled a “significant investment” in a move it says will create 150 new skilled jobs.

The 7,300 square metre expansion is expected to be completed by the end of 2026.

The upgrade will co-locate product lines supplying key components to rail operators and manufacturers across the country.

Tim Bentley, group managing director and regional vice president, UK at Wabtec, said:

“This investment in Barton marks an exciting new chapter and reaffirms our commitment to UK manufacturing. “We’re proud to be creating high-quality, skilled jobs and to be part of Barton’s growing industrial landscape. “While this transition follows the difficult decision to close our Doncaster facility, it is essential in ensuring our long-term competitiveness and ability to serve the UK rail sector.”

Lichfield MP Dave Robertson said:

“It’s great to see a major player in the rail industry investing in our area. “This investment will widen opportunities for people living in our area and shows a real confidence that our part of the West Midlands continues to be an excellent place to start and grow a business that can have a real impact on the national scale.”