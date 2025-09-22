A BURNTWOOD school is offering tours for families with children starting reception class in September 2026.

Highfields Primary Academy will open its doors for people to find out more about the educational offering.

Open days will take place on:

9th October at 9.30am and 1.30pm

13th October at 1.30pm

21st October at 9.30am and 1.30pm

4th November at 9.30am and 1.30pm

11th November at 9.30am and 1.30pm

18th November at 9.30am and 1.30pm

19th November at 9.30am and 1.30pm

For more details and to book a tour, call 01543 227160 or email office2@highfields.staffs.sch.uk.