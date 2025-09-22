A BURNTWOOD school is offering tours for families with children starting reception class in September 2026.
Highfields Primary Academy will open its doors for people to find out more about the educational offering.
Open days will take place on:
- 9th October at 9.30am and 1.30pm
- 13th October at 1.30pm
- 21st October at 9.30am and 1.30pm
- 4th November at 9.30am and 1.30pm
- 11th November at 9.30am and 1.30pm
- 18th November at 9.30am and 1.30pm
- 19th November at 9.30am and 1.30pm
For more details and to book a tour, call 01543 227160 or email office2@highfields.staffs.sch.uk.