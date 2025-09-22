A TRAIN operator is offering 50% off tickets in a bid to encourage motorists to ditch the car.

London Northwestern Railway is offering 10,000 discount codes to mark World Car Free Day.

The half price offer will be available on the operator’s routes to and from Lichfield Trent Valley and are redeemable until 22nd October.

Jonny Wiseman, customer experience director at London Northwestern Railway, said:

“World Car Free Day encourages motorists to take a break from the car for one day a year to demonstrate what a world without traffic and air pollution might look like “”We want to encourage drivers to go one step further and commit to swapping a car journey for a trip on the train in the next month, so we’re giving away thousands of 50% off promo codes to anyone who makes the pledge.”

To secure the discount on fares, visit www.lnr.uk/sale.