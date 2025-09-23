A FORMER Burntwood student has been named as the world’s top female goalkeeper.

Chelsea stopper Hannah Hampton, who attended Erasmus Darwin Academy, was awarded the Yachine Trophy at a ceremony last night (22nd September).

The keeper beat off players from around the globe to claim the coveted title – and became the first England player to receive the honor.

She said:

“I don’t think it’s an achievement for me, it’s an achievement for women’s goalkeeping that the award is now taking place.

“I stand on the shoulders of so many great goalkeepers of the past. It’s an honour to be a part of an incredible group.”