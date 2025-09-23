A NEW councillor is set to be chosen by elected members of Burntwood Town Council.

A vacancy had arisen in the Summerfield and All Saints ward following the resignation of former council leader Cllr Norma Bacon.

Not enough residents have requested a by-election, meaning a new councillor will be chosen by co-option in November.

Meanwhile, members will choose a new councillor for Chase Terrace ward at a meeting on Thursday (25th September).

Catherine Kobe and Harrison Scott have both applied to fill the vacancy.