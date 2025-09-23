A MEASURE designed to improve air quality could be removed by Lichfield District Council after pollution levels dropped.

The Air Quality Management Area at Muckley Corner was introduced by Lichfield District Council in 2008.

At the time, levels of nitrogen dioxide were above levels set out in the Environment Act 1995.

But a report to the council regulatory and licensing committee said that had now fallen below the threshold.

It explained:

“The annual status reports submitted to DEFRA in June 2025 shows a steady improvement at Muckley Corner and across the district, with a sustained drop since the pandemic in 2020-21. “The Department for Environment Food and Rural Affairs have advised that as a result of the data, they support revocation of the Air Quality Management Area.”

The change would mean Lichfield district would no longer have any management areas in place after another on the stretch between Wall and Alrewas on the A38 was removed earlier this year.

The report will be discussed at the committee meeting on 29th September.