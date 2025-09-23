A REPORT has revealed that usage of a climbing facility installed in Burntwood is below expectations.

The indoor wall was opened last year at Burntwood Leisure Centre by a partnership involving Lichfield District Council and Microsports Ltd.

It features eight lanes with a variety of overhangs and inclines, as well as timers to allow climbers to race.

At the time, councillors hailed the facility as “a brilliant new addition” given the popularity of climbing walls.

But the annual report of the council’s commercial arm – Lichfield West Midlands Traded Services – said the facility had not yet been used at anticipated levels.

It said:

“Climbing wall participation has been below expectations, indicating the need for renewed promotion and potential enhancements to boost engagement.”

Other leisure provision had proven popular, with a soft play area seeing “high levels of usage and customer satisfaction”.

But outdoor courts at Burntwood Leisure Centre have not fared as well after being upgraded.

The report said:

“At Burntwood Leisure Centre, both the tennis and netball courts have experienced underutilisation. “Strategies to improve booking rates and community outreach will be explored to increase usage in the coming year.”