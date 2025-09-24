A NEW show at the Lichfield Garrick will give a comedy twist to a classic festive tale.

Shoddy Theatre Company will bring a Shoddy Christmas Carol to the city stage from 4th December to 4th January.

The production follows hot on the heels of their previous hit show, A Shoddy Detective, and sees Mitch Donaldson and Becky Bartram again team up.

Mitch said:

“We can’t wait. The Garrick audience were incredible last time, so it feels like the perfect place to bring our very first Christmas show. “There’s truly something for everyone. You still get the heart of Dickens’ story, but wrapped up in our unique energy.”

The co-writers said striking a balance between comedy and story had been at the heart of their thinking from the outset.

Becky said:

“Within that structure, we gave ourselves the freedom to play and create those unpredictable moments that make it so fun “The hardest part was balancing respect for Dickens’ work with our own spin. We wanted to include all the iconic moments people know and love, while layering in our humour and energy – and keeping it all within running time. “The joy comes when it clicks and you see how our style breathes new life into a classic.”

The writers admitted that trust was also at the heart of their productions, both in the rehearsal room and on the stage.

Mitch said:

“You can rehearse endlessly, but at a certain point the real magic only happens when you put it in front of an audience.. “All the time things happen that weren’t planned. Honestly, we don’t think we’ve ever had a ‘perfect’ show – and that’s exactly what makes live theatre so exciting. “Sometimes we work around it seamlessly, other times we lean into the moment and share it with the audience. They love it, because it reminds them they’re part of something happening right now.”

Tickets for A Shoddy Christmas Carol are available by calling the box office on 01543 412121 or by visiting the Lichfield Garrick website.