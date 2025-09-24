MEMBERS of a local knitting group have risen to the challenge of creating a unique piece of work.

Persimmon Homes West Midlands asked Lichfield Machine Knitting Club to create a version of one of its houses to be displayed in a show home at the Cromwell Wharf development at Cricket Lane.

The group’s members designed punch cards for fair isle brickwork, hand-crafted felted windows and tubular frames, and knitted each component to scale. The finished model also features a roof, bay window, drainpipes and even a chimney.

Lidia Higson, chair of Lichfield Machine Knitting Club, said:

“We were thrilled to present the finished house to Persimmon Homes. “Our ladies took on the challenge, not quite realising how much work it would involve. Several of our members joined in on additional meeting days to knit sample swatches to get both the right brick and roof colours.”

Elaine Brown, sales director at Persimmon Homes West Midlands, said:

“This is such a fantastic project and will be a real talking point for our visitors. “The skill, care and sheer effort that has gone into creating the knitted show home is remarkable, and we’re thrilled to be able to showcase it as part of our development.”