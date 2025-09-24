A NURSE is carrying on a family tradition after taking up a role at St Giles Hospice.

Jemma Dicken has recently jointed the community team at the Whittington-based charity as a clinical nurse specialist.

But it hasn’t been completely new to her – as she’s now the third generation of palliative care nurses in her family.

She said:

“Palliative care has always been a big love of mine. My background is community nursing – it’s sort of in my blood – but I’ve always had a real passion for nursing

” I love working at St Giles. I’m a big supporter of my colleagues as it’s important that we’re all there for each other.

“The team is amazing, and the work they do is exceptional.

“Being able to support patients at home, where they feel safe and comfortable, makes such a difference. It’s a privilege to be a part of their journey – and it’s only possible thanks to the incredible support we receive from our community.

“Their generosity truly helps us make a difference every day.”