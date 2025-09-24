PLANS have been unveiled to convert commercial premises in Lichfield into an education centre.

The application has been submitted to Lichfield District Council for a change of use of the ground floor at 3B and 3C City Point on Swan Road.

If approved the Mathnasium facility would become one of more than 1,200 sites across 15 countries.

A planning statement said:

“The premises were most recently used as a funeral directors and mortgage brokers. They are presently vacant. “It is proposed to change the use of the premises from commercial to facilitate a maths tuition facility. “It is not by accident that the applicant seeks to open a Mathnasium facility within a designated city centre area. Significant experience and analysis by Mathnasium has shown that such locations are key to successful operations as they enable parents to make use of the high street services while their child undergoes tuition. “The convenience element for parents is essential considering the frequency of tuition.”

Mathnasium offers support for children aged between six and 16.

The report added:

“Centres differ significantly to conventional educational providers and aim to create a fun atmosphere so that children actually look forward to their tuition sessions. “Children’s weaknesses are identified via an initial assessment and a bespoke learning schedule is then designed to focus on their weakness areas at their own pace, supported by trained instructors. “The children play maths games and complete puzzles that encourage a positive attitude towards learning.”

Full details are available on Lichfield District Council’s planning website.