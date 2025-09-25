AN historic Lichfield tree linked to Samuel Johnson has been honoured at a ceremony in America.

Known as Johnson’s Willow, the original at Stowe Pool would regularly be visited by the city’s famous son.

Originating from around 1700, the fifth generation of the tree was planted in 2021 after being nurtured by Lichfield District Council community gardener Paul Niven.

Cuttings from the fourth generation were transported to the USA in 2022 and planted last year at Vassar College in New York and Graeme Park in Pennsylvania after being held in quarantine by the US Department of Agriculture.

The initiative was inspired by the poet Elizabeth Graeme Fergusson, who in 1787 expressed the wish that “some thriving, blooming, verdant, sprig” from the willow would one day reach America to symbolise the transmission of culture from Britain.

She lived at Graeme Park, while Vassar College is the institution where Robert DeMaria Jr, former President of The Johnson Society, teaches.

Ceremonies were held at both sites to honour the cuttings and to formally present bronze plaques for them .

John Winterton, The Johnson Society’s heritage secretary, said:

“Six years after I first suggested this project, seeing the cuttings thriving in their new homes was for me the realisation of a dream. “The project has been an excellent example of heritage teamwork, with bodies on both sides of the Atlantic working together to make it happen. “I hope that the willow’s presence in America will enable many more people to learn about the tree and its connections with both Johnson and Fergusson.”

Cllr Phil Whitehouse, Lichfield District Council’s cabinet member for operational services, parks and waste, said:

“Vassar College and Graeme Park are fitting locations for cuttings of Johnson’s Willow to be situated. “Thank you to John Winterton and The Johnson Society and Paul Niven for all their work in completing this excellent project.”