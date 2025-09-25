THE Lichfield Fairtrade group has welcomed representatives from across the community to event in the city.

The gathering was held at Jungle Street Kitchen on Bore Street.

It comes after the city’s Fairtrade status was recently renewed.

Cllr Rosie Harvey-Coggins, co-founder of the Lichfield Fairtrade group, said:

“The discussions at the event were lively and productive, with a range of ideas shared for future initiatives. “It was encouraging to see such strong community interest and engagement.”

Revd Ian Hayter, who was elected as chair of the group, said:

“It was wonderful to see some of the older faces – who had been responsible for setting up the original Fairtrade city some years ago – coming to share their experiences with us, and providing us with their ideas on how we can take the Fairtrade movement further. “Several people expressed their wish to help with the organisation of the group too which was great to see.”

Cllr Hugh Ashton, co-founder of Lichfield Fairtrade, said:

“We offered a range of activities, including a quiz on Fairtrade subjects and a Community Tablecloth, on which our guests were invited to write messages. “Though these were definitely appreciated and enjoyed, it seems that many of our guests were more than happy to chat with others and learn about the Fairtrade movement.”

Further events are being planned by the group to celebrate and raise awareness of Fairtrade products. For more details, visit www.lichfield-fairtrade.org.uk.