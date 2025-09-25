A CONSULTATION event is taking place in Chasetown over plans to build hundreds of new homes.

Cameron Homes is hoping to develop land off Highfields Road for the scheme.

It would see up to 450 new homes built along with play areas and new pedestrian and cycle routes.

The consultation event will take place at Chasetown Football Club from 4pm to 8pm on 2nd October.

A spokesperson said:

“The event will provide an opportunity to discuss the proposals further and to be involved in the planning process from the early stages so that all views can be considered.”

More details on the plans can be found at landoffhighfieldsroad.co.uk.