A FORMER leader of Lichfield District Council has been shortlisted for a national award.

David Smith, who also served on Staffordshire County Council, is up for the Lifetime Legend prize it the Cllr Awards.

A ceremony in November will celebrate the work of councillors and the role they play in local communities.

Jonathan Carr-West, chief executive of the LGIU, said:

“Our annual Cllr Awards demonstrate the best of local government. With more than 400 nominations, competition was extremely tight with inspiring stories of councillors up and down the country going the extra mile to improve their local area. “Councillors are at the heart of local democracy, working tirelessly to support their communities and drive change. “These awards are about celebrating the often unseen but hugely important contribution councillors make every day. “This year’s shortlist is a testament to the dedication, creativity and leadership shown by councillors across the country. “Congratulations to all the councillors nominated and shortlisted and I look forward to announcing the winners in November.”