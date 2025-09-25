A LICHFIELD mother and daughter have created a new book to help children understand epilepsy.

Laura Smith’s four-year-old daughter Lilly was diagnosed with the condition when she was just 15 months old.

They have now created My Amazing Brain: Lilly’s story to help others know more about living with epilepsy.

Told in Lilly’s own voice, the book gently explains seizures and celebrates kindness, resilience and love.

Laura said:

“The book is written to reassure those who have epilepsy — or who have a friend living with the condition — making it feel less scary and easier to talk about. “It means the world to have this chance to raise awareness and hopefully bring comfort and reassurance to others. “Our hope is that it will offer understanding and support to families in similar situations.”

The book is available to order now on Amazon.