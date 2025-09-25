TWO men have been asked to leave the city centre by council officers after claiming to be selling wristbands to raise awareness of mental health issues.

The incident happened earlier today (25th September).

Lichfield District Council said the pair confirmed to licensing officers that no money was given to charity or charitable causes from the sales.

A spokesperson for the local authority said:

“People collecting money in the street for genuine charities will have a free permit issued by the council and be wearing a proper ID badge issued by the charity. “Look for the name of the charity and the charity registration number and check that any collection tins are sealed. “Genuine collectors will always be happy to answer questions about the charity and the good work that they do.”