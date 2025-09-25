THOUSANDS of bikers heading for the National Memorial Arboretum next month are set to get free travel on the M6 Toll.

Operator Midland Expressway Limited has again linked up with Ride to the Wall for the offer.

The annual event sees thousands of motorcyclists from across the UK heading to the Alrewas centre for remembrance to pay tribute to the fallen and raise funds for the arboretum.

Maxine Estevez, communications manager at M6 Toll, said:

“Around 2,000 bikers are expected to use the M6 Toll and it’s an honour to help these riders travel safely and smoothly, while saving thousands in toll fees. “Ride to the Wall is a deeply meaningful tradition, and we’re proud to play our part.”

Registered bikers will be passing through T5 at Shenstone and T6 for Burntwood toll plazas between 9.30 am and 11am.

Martin Dickinson, founder of Ride to the Wall, said:

“We simply couldn’t host Ride to the Wall at this scale without the continued support of M6 Toll. “With seven of our 12 official routes relying on the road for safe and reliable travel to the aboretum, this backing is absolutely vital. “Thanks to their generosity, thousands of riders can take part without the burden of toll costs. We ask all participants to familiarise themselves with the routes and follow instructions from our marshals to ensure everyone arrives safely.”