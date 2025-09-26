A BID to get a new cycling facility built at Chasewater has been presented to councillors.

Campaigners are hoping to get a pump track – which features banked turns and bumps – put in place for the use of the community.

Rachel Stackhouse, who is one of those behind the proposals, spoke at Staffordshire County Council’s scrutiny committee yesterday (25th September).

She was supported by Cllr Andrew Clissett, Reform UK member for Burntwood North, to call for the facility.

Cllr Robin Hall, who represents the Burntwood South division in which Chasewater sits and who also serves on the scrutiny committee, said:

“Rachel and Andrew put forward a detailed and thorough case that left no doubt about the community support and real potential benefits of a pump track at Chasewater. “Their dedication was evident, and I want to thank them for championing this important project.”

The proposal will now be taken to cabinet where it will be considered as part of the wider strategic plan currently being developed for Chasewater.

Cllr Hall said:

“This is a positive step forward. By ensuring the pump track is considered as part of the overall vision for Chasewater, we are keeping the project very much alive and aligned with the long-term development of this much-loved local asset.”