A market in Lichfield city centre

AN additional market could operate in Lichfield city centre in the run-up to Christmas if councillors give it the green light.

Members of Lichfield City Council will decide on whether to approve a request from traders.

If approved, it would see an additional market operate on the Monday before Christmas.

A report to the city council’s meeting on 30th September said:

“The creation of the additional market on the pre-Christmas Monday gives significant additional flexibility. It would allow officers to consult with traders and provide markets on their preferred days in the festive season.”

