FAMILIES are being invited to join in the fun at the National Arboretum during the October half-term break.

Outdoor trails, storytelling sessions and creative arts and crafts activities will be on offer from 27th to 31st October.

Visitors will be able to join Arbie owl to explore the Alrewas centre for remembrance.

Rachel Smith, head of participation and learning at the arboretum, said:

“We encourage visitors of all ages to explore the beauty of our grounds this October half-term. “With a brand-new Arbie-themed autumnal trail, arts and crafts, and immersive storytelling sessions, our latest programme is packed full of fun for the whole family.”

For more details on what’s on, visit the National Memorial Arboretum website.