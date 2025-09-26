LICHFIELD City will return to action this weekend as they look to build on a bright start to the season.

Ivor Green’s men currently sit eighth In the Northern Premier League Midlands Division, but will be looking to bounce back after two 2-1 defeats in their previous outings.

Tomorrow (27th September) will see them welcome Rugby Town to the Trade Tyre Community Stadium.

The visitors are 16th in the table, but have enjoyed a recent run of form beating Racing Club Warwick and Belper in their last two fixtures.

Kick-off is at 3pm.