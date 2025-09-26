A SUPERMARKET chain is launching a recruitment drive ahead of the Christmas season.

Aldi is taking on 80 new store workers in a range of permanent positions to help replenish stock and assist customers.

Kelly Stokes, recruitment director at Aldi UK, said:

“At Aldi, our goal is to make high-quality, affordable food accessible to everyone – and at Christmas, demand for that always increases.

“That’s why we’re bringing more colleagues into our stores, ensuring we continue to deliver the very best experience for our shoppers.

“Our people are at the heart of our success, and once again we’ll be closing all our stores on Boxing Day and New Year’s Day. It’s important to us that our colleagues have the chance to enjoy a well-deserved break and spend valuable time with their loved ones.”