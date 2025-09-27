CHASETOWN will face a tough test this weekend as they welcome the league’s early season pacesetters.

Visitors Lower Breck currently sit top of the Northern Premier League West Division after an unbeaten start to the campaign.

The Scholars sit eight points behind them in eighth, but have played a game less.

Chasetown go into the game on the back of a 3-1 win at Trafford last time out, while Lower Breck eased to all three points in their previous outing with a 3-0 triumph at Stalybridge.

Kick-off at The Scholars Ground this afternoon (27th September) is at 3pm.