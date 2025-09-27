A FESTIVAL has confirmed the first acts on the line-up for 2026.

Pixies, Skunk Anansie, Reverend and The Makers and Peter Hook will be among the names at Bearded Theory.

The event takes place from 20th to 24th May at Catton Park.

Others on the line-up include Big Special, Panic Shack, Lambrini Girls and Sprints.

There will also be appearances from Neville Staple, Pop Will Eat Itself, Venus Grrrls and Goldie, while Stewart Lee will be delivering his blend of wit and satire.

Stewart said:

“Bearded Theory reminded me of what festivals used to be like, where a community of actual music fans come together to enjoy the music they love, rather than stand around disengaged eating expensive luxury food next to Jeremy Clarkson and the cheesemaking bassist from Blur. “In a world where cost and culture has made the festival experience an exclusively middle class one, with Glastonbury another stop on the same Summer schedule as Glyndebourne, Bearded Theory seemed refreshingly egalitarian – and people can take supplies on site with them rather than having to spend even more once in. “I’m so glad I was able to go with my teenage daughter so she could see how great these things can be.”

Ticket details are available on the Bearded Theory website.