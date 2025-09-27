A SHOW inspired by the life of Nina Simone is coming to the Lichfield Garrick.

Florence Odumosu will star in Apphia Campbell’s Black is the Colour or my Voice on 6th October.

It follows a singer and civil rights activist as she seeks redemption after the untimely death of her father.

A spoksperson said:

“She reflects on the journey that took her from a young piano prodigy destined for a life in the service of the church, to a renowned jazz vocalist at the forefront of the civil rights movement. “Inspired by the life of Nina Simone, the show features many of her most iconic songs performed live.”

Tickets are £27 and can be booked by calling the box office on 01543 412121 or visiting the Lichfield Garrick website.