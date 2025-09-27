LOCAL bowlers have celebrated a club’s 25th anniversary.

Members of Hammerwich Bowling Club marked the occasion with an afternoon of fun and friendship.

Bill White, from the club, said:

“The weather was excellent and a fantastic afternoon was enjoyed by all those who attended the event. “

The club was initially created after the land was purchased by founder members who then went on to create a bowling green and clubhouse facility.

Bill said:

“Over the years the club has thrived and now has around 70 members. Like most bowling clubs, we are always eager to attract new members, be they experienced bowlers or those wishing to take up the sport.”

Anyone keen on finding out more about taking up the sport can email hammerwichbowls@btinternet.com.