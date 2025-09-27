LICHFIELD City secured another three points as they beat Rugby Town 3-1.

All of the goals came in the second half as Jude Taylor and Joe Haines put Ivor Green’s men in the driving seat.

Rivel Mardenborough halved the home side’s advantage with ten minutes to play, but a Dan Bradley strike in stoppage time wrapped up the points for City.

Rugby started brightly and saw an early effort deflected wide.

Taylor had City’s first chance of note when he nipped in ahead of the defender and the keeper but saw his shot blocked.

John Mills headed over as Lichfield continued to search for the opener.

An even first half saw Dan Lomas almost give the hosts the lead when he nodded a Jack Edwards cross just wide.

The breakthrough eventually came after the turnaround when another Edwards delivery caused problems for Rugby and Taylor was on hand to bundle the ball home.

Brendon Bunn had to be alert to save a shot from range as the visitors went in search of an immediate leveller.

But it was Lichfield who bagged the game’s second goal as Taylor’s cross found Edwards who laid the ball off for Haines to fire home.

It should have been 3-0 when Taylor was brought down in the box, but Lomas’ spot kick was saved by Marcus Bald.

Rugby seemed to grow in confidence as they forced Bunn into a save and saw a shot over the bar.

They eventually found the net when Mardenborough stole in to round Bunn to make it 2-1 with ten minutes to go.

But any nerves were eased in stoppage time when Luke Childs found Bradley who struck an effort into the bottom corner.