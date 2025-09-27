ORGANISERS of a Victorian Christmas event in Lichfield say it will go ahead despite it not being able to take place in Market Square.

The event is scheduled to take place from 4th to 7th December after Lichfield District Council opted to bring in LSD Events to replace the former Lichfield Christmas Food Festival in the city’s calendar.

But it will not be held on the Market Square after concerns were raised by regular market traders.

A report to a meeting of Lichfield City Council – which is responsible for the sites – from its commercial services committee, said:

“Members considered the confidential representations from traders and their concerns over the Victorian Christmas Market. “All Lichfield City Council traders have been reassured that the general markets will go

ahead as planned on the dates of the Victorian Christmas Market and that the Market

Square will not be available for hire. “In addition, LSD Events will only be permitted to hire Minster Pool Walk on the previously agreed terms and conditions approved by the council.”

The report added that LSD Events had yet to book Minster Pool Walk for the Victorian Christmas Market.

But despite uncertainty over where it will take place, the organisers said it would still go ahead.

A spokesperson said:

“We’re very excited to be bringing the Lichfield Victorian Christmas Market to the city. “The event footprint is still being finalised in consultation with the relevant partners, however we can confirm that the Market Square will not be included within the footprint for 2025. “We’ll share further details once plans are fully agreed, but we’re confident this year’s event will provide a fantastic festive experience for both visitors and traders.”

A Lichfield District Council spokesperson said:

“The Victorian Christmas Market is still scheduled to go ahead from 4th to 7th December. “Discussions are ongoing between the event operator, Lichfield District Council and Lichfield City Council to finalise the stall layout and event footprint in line with site availability and council requirements.”