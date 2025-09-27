THE number of people visiting a Lichfield museum has increased.

A report to Lichfield City Council said that the Samuel Johnson Birthplace Museum had seen a 5% increase in August compared to the same time last year.

Last month saw a total of 2,056 people go through the doors of the city centre attraction.

The report, from Museums and Heritage Officer Kimberley Biddle, said:

“The rise in visitor numbers reflects the continued appeal of the museum and the team’s ongoing efforts to deliver engaging events and high-quality visitor experiences.”

Meanwhile, the museum has also secured funding for a new consultation project.

Opening Chapters is being supported by Museum Development Midlands and Arts Council England and will run until March 2026.

Kimberley added:

“It will involve a series of workshops, focus groups and in-gallery consultation designed to help staff better understand the needs, expectations and barriers experienced by both existing and under-represented audiences. “The findings will inform the development of future exhibitions, displays and programming.”