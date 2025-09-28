A FREE event for expectant parents or those with young children is taking place in Burntwood.

Spark Burntwood will host the Bumps and Baby Fayre at its Mossbank Avenue base between 11.30am and 1pm on 8th November.

A spokesperson said:

“The fayre will include local pregnancy and baby services, new baby talks, stalls with new and nearly new baby, children and maternity items, as well as sensory and outdoor play for little ones. “Families will also have the chance to meet others and find out more about what Spark has to offer.”

People can book free tickets online.