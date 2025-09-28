COUNCILLORS are set to approve plans to provide £1,800 to help deliver half-term sports camps in Lichfield.

Members of Lichfield City Council will make a final decision in the grant to Lichfield Community Sports Club CIC at a meeting next week.

A report from the Grants Advisory Committee to the session has recommended approval.

It added:

“The committee considered the grant application to provide places at their sports camps during the October half-term. “A report was also provided which set out the impacts of the grant awarded for the summer camps. Members were concerned that the availability of the places provided through this funding may not be widely publicised across the city, and asked the town clerk to discuss this further with the organiser.”

The final decision will be made at the meeting of Lichfield City Council on Tuesday (30th September).