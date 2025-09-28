A COUNCILLOR says the voices of residents must be heard after plans were unveiled for more than 330 new homes on the Lichfield and Tamworth border.

More than 2,000 people have signed a petition against the Bellway Homes proposals for land off Coton Lane.

The site sits between both the Lichfield District Council and Tamworth Borough Council area.

Cllr Richard Kingstone, independent member for Mercian ward at Tamworth Borough Council, said the strength of local feeling was clear – and urged planning officials to ensure the community’s voice was being heard.

“Residents deserve their voices to be heard properly – not after the rubber stamp has already been applied. “I oppose this application and I will be fighting it to the very end. The north side of Tamworth already suffers from a woeful lack of infrastructure improvements, so adding 350 more houses without proper planning for roads, schools, health services, and other vital facilities will only make matters worse.”

A planning statement on behalf of the developer said the land was suitable for new homes.

The planning statement added:

“The site is in a sustainable location, with all of the town amenities and services being within reasonable walking and cycling distance. “Services within 1km include primary and secondary schools, shops, bars, pharmacies, sports clubs and places of worship. “It is also noted that pedestrian access to these amenities is provided by existing walkways linking the site to Tamworth. There are two bus stops within 250 metres of the site, on Coton Lane and Fontenay Road respectively, which each operate regular services to Tamworth town centre.”