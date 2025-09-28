AN expansion of services will soon make it easier for local residents to access urgent NHS dental care, health chiefs have said.

The Staffordshire and Stoke-on-Trent Integrated Care Board (ICB) says it is introducing more than 16,000 additional appointments.

They will be available to people with pain, infection or other urgent dental issues and can be accessed by calling an advice line 0300 123 0981, where patients will be assessed and directed to the nearest suitable dental practice.

Dr Rachel Gallyot, Interim Chief Medical Officer at the ICB, said:

“Too many people have struggled to access urgent dental care when they need it most. By introducing thousands of additional appointments every year, we are making sure that patients in pain or distress can receive timely treatment close to home. “This is a vital step in our commitment to improving oral health and ensuring fair access to NHS services across Staffordshire and Stoke-on-Trent.”