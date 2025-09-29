BURNTWOOD made it through to the next round of two separate cup competitions with a 54-12 win away to Tamworth.

Jack Johnson’s side were drawn away in both the RFU Men’s Community Cup and the Staffs Intermediate Trophy competitions, so the fixture was played a s a double header at Wiggington Park.

The sides had already met in a league encounter at the start of the season which Burntwood also won, but the margin of victory here was far more decisive. The visitors ran in eight tries and Brett Taylor converted seven of them.

The first try came after ten minutes. Dan Clements ran a clearance kick back from halfway before Charles Michael made good ground to send former Tamworth player Alfie Dewsbury in for the score. It was the only try which Taylor didn’t convert.

Four minutes later, a penalty kick to the left corner set up a catch and drive which Luke Rookyard finished off in the corner.

Clements himself went close to the next score, but from the ensuing goal line drop out, Kian Carter collected to keep the pressure on and after a couple of phases of play, Josh Canning went in under the posts.

The hosts’ best attack near the halfway mark was halted by a thumping tackle from Josh Massey. Then, even though the visitors lost a man to a yellow card, they extended their lead – and it was Carter again who instigated the move. His weaving run through traffic in his own half allowed him to feed Aidan Barker who sped away for the try.

Bizarrely, Burntwood then had two more yellow cards to join Michael in the sin bin, and then they lost Massey to injury to be replaced by Josh Shepherd. Despite being down to 12 for a spell, they didn’t concede – and when one player returned, they scored again close to half time. A neat backs move opened a gap for Clements to exploit with a try under the posts.

However, the last say of the first period went to the hosts who turned possession over from the restart kick and made use of their numerical advantage to score a converted try for a 33-7 scoreline at the turnaround.

The visitors were restored to a full complement for the start of the second half and quickly moved further ahead. Dewsbury turned possession over at the kick-off which ended in a penalty award. Ben Holt found the left corner, Canning caught the line out ball and a midfield move saw Michael cross under the posts.

A superb move on 53 minutes featuring Carter and Rookyard from their own half sent Barker away, but he was stopped right on the try line.

Skipper Johnson was replaced by Alfie Broadhurst due to injury, but the momentum remained with his side. Rookyard repeated his first half score with another catch and drive effort.

Then it was Tamworth’s turn to suffer a rash of yellow cards. Despite going down to 14 they recorded their second try following a penalty award. However, when Burntwood went on the attack again, with Reece Elliot and Clements going close, the hosts had two more players carded.

The visitors rounded off the scoring when a penalty five metres out was tapped to Tom Shorrock who drove over for the try.

Burntwood will face Veseyans in the next round of the national cup at the end of October.

There was no game for the 2nds, but the 3rds played HMP Featherstone and were just edged out 31-29, a last minute penalty miss costing them the win.

Tries came from man of the match Benson Finney, Liam Robbins, Ben Gaitskell and Alex Smail, while Matt Wenlock-Evans added two conversions.