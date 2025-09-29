FINAL preparations are taking place ahead of the Lichfield Chamber Music Festival.

The programme gets underway on 2nd October when Ahmed Dickinson perform at The Hub at St Mary’s, before Julian Perkins plays Wade Street Church the following afternoon.

The Hub will welcome violinist Emily Sun and pianist Anna Tilbrook on 3rd October.

The concert continue on 4th October with Catherine Lee, David Waterman and Angus Webster teaming up, while Emma Johnson and Gregory Drott will also perform together.

The final day of shows is on 5th October when the likes of Gerard Flotats, Julian Chan, Mabelle Park and Danny Driver all take to the stage.

For more details visit the Lichfield Festival website.