MEMBERS of a local group have paid tribute to those who died during World War One as part of a visit to battlefield sites.

Lichfield Probus Club visited locations, including The Lichfield Crater cemetery where 57 recovered bodies were buried in 1917.

They also toured sites such as the Somme, Passchendaele, Menin Gate and several museums.

The club was founded in 1982 and welcomes retired or semi-retired men to enjoy regular events as well as short overseas trips.

For more information on becoming a member, visit www.lichfieldbeaconprobus.org or email lichfieldbeacon@gmail.com.