St Giles Church in Whittington. Picture: Dave Kelly
A WHITTINGTON church is hosting a Parish Harvest Festival event.

A service will be held at St Giles Church at 10.30am on Sunday (5th October).

It will be followed by a ‘bring and share’ lunch in the church hall. All are welcome to attend.

