A WHITTINGTON church is hosting a Parish Harvest Festival event.
A service will be held at St Giles Church at 10.30am on Sunday (5th October).
It will be followed by a ‘bring and share’ lunch in the church hall. All are welcome to attend.
Lichfield's only independent news publisher
A WHITTINGTON church is hosting a Parish Harvest Festival event.
A service will be held at St Giles Church at 10.30am on Sunday (5th October).
It will be followed by a ‘bring and share’ lunch in the church hall. All are welcome to attend.