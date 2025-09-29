LICHFIELD City Women got their first points on the board after a 2-1 win at Telford Town.

The Trade Tyre Community Stadium side started brightly and were denied an opener by a smart save.

The chances kept coming and going for City until first half stoppage time when Shelbie Cartwright netted from a corner.

The second half continued to see Lichfield carve out opportunities – and they doubled their tally five minutes after the restart when Chloe Hood produced a fine finish.

Telford halved the deficit with 20 minutes left, but the visitors held on to claim a first league win of the campaign.