A NATHAN Cameron strike was enough for Chasetown to earn victory and put the brakes on league leaders Lower Breck.

The visitors had been unbeaten ahead of their trip to The Scholars Ground.

But they soon found themselves behind when Tom Thorley’s ball provided Cameron with a simple finish to open the scoring.

The visitors looked to hit back but saw a shot go wide of Curtis Pond’s goal.

The Chasetown keeper had to be alert early in the second half to deal with a long-range effort, while Lower Breck had no-one able to capitalise on a teasing ball into the box just after the hour mark.

Sam Burns blazed over as they away side continued to search for a leveller, but the hosts held firm to ensure they claimed all three points.