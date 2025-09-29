A LICHFIELD networking group for female business owners has celebrated its second birthday.

Small Business Vibes was launched in September 2023 by co-founders Claire Baker and Colette Bratton to create a space for local women entrepreneurs to get together, support each other and create mutually beneficial opportunities.

The group meets at The Dog Inn in Whittington every third Thursday morning of the month – and welcomes any women who run their own business, whether that’s a full or part-time company or someone just starting out on their entrepreneurial journey.

Claire siad:

“We’ve loved seeing Small Business Vibes grow over the last two years, but we’ve especially enjoyed seeing how the women attending have grown in confidence by being in an environment where they can share ideas, ask questions and form lasting connections.”

Colette added:

“We’re thrilled to celebrate two years of growth, friendship and collaboration. “It’s so uplifting being in a room with other women business owners who are juggling all the same work, family and life-admin tasks – to be able to share what you do, get advice, let off some steam and celebrate your wins while you’re building friendships with other local, like-minded people.”

For more details on the group visit www.smallbusinessvibes.co.uk.